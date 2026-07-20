TNA Impact Ratings & Viewership Report: 7/16/2026

"TNA iMPACT" saw a huge increase in viewership from the previous week for the July 16 edition of the show, an episode that saw a main event X-Division Championship defense by Cedric Alexander. "iMPACT" saw its highest viewership since its move to the AMC network back in January, and drew well above its current yearly average of 218,000 viewers, according to reports.

Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, reported the July 16 edition of "iMPACT" drew 286,000 viewers, up from the previous week's 188,000 viewers by a whopping 52 percent. The show earned a 0.03 rating in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, which was also a 50 percent increase from the previous week, which earned a 0.02.

The episode's rating was down, however, compared to the trailing four weeks average of 0.04. Viewership was up 22 percent compared to the trailing four weeks average of 222,000, by 29 percent.

The main event of the show saw Alexander defend his title against Fabian Aichner. Alexander successfully defended his gold, but he and Eddie Edwards, who had come out to blindside Aichner after the match, were taken out by Aichner, Ricky Sosa, and Leon Slater to end the show.

Elsewhere on the episode, "WWE NXT" star Thea Hail advanced over Harley Hudson in the TNA Knockouts Television Championship tournament, and Moose defeated AJ Francis by disqualification, thanks to Expressions. TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali held a State of the Order address, where he introduced Mila Moore as Order 4's new secretary of strategic affairs. It was also revealed that Nic Nemeth will defend the TNA World Championship against KC Navarro this coming Thursday.