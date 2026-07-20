Cody Rhodes Says WWE Producers Jokingly Assess Crowds Using Sports Metaphor

Even the most beloved stars like Cody Rhodes face anti-fans. Whether it's here in the United States or elsewhere, every pro wrestler can be seen as a polarizing figure. Rhodes describes that apprehension, what it's like, and who are the ones that usually inform "The American Nightmare" if he'll be seen as the hero or the villain that night.

"We now have fully, jokingly, with my character on television, the producers backstage will tell me, 'Hey, it's an away game...' You never know, but we knew a lot of times, going into Germany, going into different [places], 'Hey, it's an away game,' and I loved it," the former three-time Undisputed WWE Champion said on his "What Do You Wanna Talk About" podcast. "I absolutely thrived off it... And it was a different vibe. It was a different feeling."

For him and the new Undisputed Champion CM Punk, they had a "home game" reaction last weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event at Madison Square Garden, as the fans in attendance rooted for their tag team victory over GUNTHER and Sami Zayn. Once they achieved it, the battle lines returned, as these two will face each other one-on-one at SummerSlam in less than two weeks on either Saturday, August 1 or Sunday, August 2 in the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.