WWE's Cody Rhodes Says He Is 'Honored' To Become A Polarizing Wrestler

Cody Rhodes is not embarrassed to admit that takes into consideration one of Batman's most notorious villains, Two-Face (Harvey Dent's), famous words, "You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain," when deciding how to embody his current trajectory. And while most have seen his past heel-like tendencies in Stardust or during his run with the former coolest bad guys around in the Bullet Club, the now three-time Undisputed WWE Champion wants to become the best bell-to-bell crusading babyface that fans have ever seen, despite the mixed bag reactions.

"I think for me at this point, the prime of my career, I'd like it to really define who I am. I'm not so worried defining what the belt is to me. I'd like myself to be fully formed and fully defined. And I think I'm there," "The American Nightmare" declared on "Insight." "I was never a polarizing wrestler. Now, I'm a polarizing wrestler...I'm honored by it. I'm honored by the passion of both sides of the coin. What I would like to do and to honor those who are so excited and those who are not so excited, however you put it, is I want to make sure that I'm not gotten to by it."

As many saw this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," it's never been in Randy Orton's DNA to ever maintain nor possess the qualities of a babyface, as we watched him bludgeon his former friend turned opponent at WrestleMania 42 in less than five weeks. That said, Rhodes knows going into Las Vegas this year that it'll be up to him to prove why he deserves to retain, while trying to convince those who have since booed his efforts why he's the best for business. However, as he quoted from "Rick and Morty": "I don't care that you boo me because I've seen what you cheer for." In other words: he wants to resist the narrative and prove you don't have to die to become a hero; you can be one for as long as you live.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.