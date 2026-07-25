Former WWE Star Gangrel Recalls Wild Story About Spraying Blood All Over Donald Trump
One of the most iconic entrances in WWE history is that of Brood's, specifically, of the faction's leader, Gangrel. In addition to an earworm of a theme song, the over-the-top entrance featured fire and Gangrel rising from underneath the stage before he would drink "blood" from a goblet and spray it into the air. On an episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Gangrel explained how his blood-spitting was once the center of a rib on Donald Trump, courtesy of Vince McMahon.
He explained he and Kane were added last-minute to a house show at Madison Square Garden for a three-minute match. Gangrel explained that when he started to walk out, he felt like the crowd was "extra amped," and he saw a guy who stood out in the crowd, like he didn't belong there.
"I go out there and I go to drink the blood and you could really hear the crowd go, 'Oh,' louder than they've done before," he said. "[I'm thinking,] 'Oh, I've got to do this on a pay-per-view, this is awesome.' I chugged down extra zesty, man, I take every last drop down... I let it out up and I let it out long... I just hear the crowd go crazy. Apparently, they were going crazy because it was Donald Trump down there... The fans were trying to touch him and warn him. He was pulling away and moving closer to the barricade, so, he's going more into the spray zone... [In WWE Magazine] you see Trump like ducking... and it's just a mist of blood coming down."
Gangrel Afraid For His Job
Gangrel said after the match, he went backstage and crew members told him it was awesome, and gave him high-fives. He explained they told him he sprayed "blood" all over Trump, to which his response at the time was, "The rich guy?" Gangrel said it was McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, who told him McMahon wasn't happy and wanted to meet with him at the TV taping the next day.
"Here I am, I'm like, 'I didn't know he was there, man! I was just spraying my blood! I'm innocent! I was just doing my job,'" Gangrel said.
He said the next day came around and Stephanie told him her father wasn't available and he'd have to wait another day. Gangrel said that was another sleepless night for him, assuming he was getting fired. He waited until the end of the night to talk with the boss.
"I walk in and he's, 'Wasn't that great?' and he's laughing," Gangrel said. "What it turns out, it was like a double rib. He knew that [Trump] was coming, so he put his seats there, booked me on the show, flew me in, knowing I'm a drone of an idiot and no matter what, I'm going to spray that blood, because that's just what I do. I just do what I'm told... It was a double rib on me for thinking I'm going to get fired for it."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.