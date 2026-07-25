Former WWE Star Gangrel Recalls Wild Story About Spraying Blood All Over Donald Trump

One of the most iconic entrances in WWE history is that of Brood's, specifically, of the faction's leader, Gangrel. In addition to an earworm of a theme song, the over-the-top entrance featured fire and Gangrel rising from underneath the stage before he would drink "blood" from a goblet and spray it into the air. On an episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Gangrel explained how his blood-spitting was once the center of a rib on Donald Trump, courtesy of Vince McMahon.

He explained he and Kane were added last-minute to a house show at Madison Square Garden for a three-minute match. Gangrel explained that when he started to walk out, he felt like the crowd was "extra amped," and he saw a guy who stood out in the crowd, like he didn't belong there.

"I go out there and I go to drink the blood and you could really hear the crowd go, 'Oh,' louder than they've done before," he said. "[I'm thinking,] 'Oh, I've got to do this on a pay-per-view, this is awesome.' I chugged down extra zesty, man, I take every last drop down... I let it out up and I let it out long... I just hear the crowd go crazy. Apparently, they were going crazy because it was Donald Trump down there... The fans were trying to touch him and warn him. He was pulling away and moving closer to the barricade, so, he's going more into the spray zone... [In WWE Magazine] you see Trump like ducking... and it's just a mist of blood coming down."