Bryan Alvarez Speculates On Bayley's WWE Status

Has the WWE Universe seen the last of Bayley? That's the question on many fans' lips following WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 18 as "The Role Model" was not only defeated by her former partner, Lyra Valkyria, but she was also viciously attacked after the match was over.

Rumors have been swirling for some time over Bayley's future with WWE as she is reportedly nearing the end of her contract and no news has been reported regarding a new deal being offered or signed. That has led to Bryan Alvarez speculating on "Wrestling Observer Radio" about Bayley's immediate future with the company, and he believes that with the way her match with Valkyria went, she might have already departed. "She's either gone, or they want you to think that she's gone. I mean this was a–Lyra beat her and then she destroyed her afterwards, and she gave her the Nightwing on the steps and she left her for dead, and it really was like a blow-off like that's the end of Bayley. We'll see."

Dave Meltzer weighed in with his opinion, stating that it did feel like he was watching the end of someone's run in the company, but WWE has booked angles in the past to make fans think someone is leaving, only for them to return a few weeks later. Alvarez pointed out that the company literally did that with Brock Lesnar back at WWE WrestleMania 42 and he came back a few months later, but they both agreed that it did feel like the end for Bayley. "The Role Model" last signed a contract with WWE back in 2023, with the length of that deal never being fully disclosed.

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.