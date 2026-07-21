WWE RAW 7/20/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

"Raw" was advertised to kick off with Seth Rollins over the last few days, and that's something I remember, because I was dreading hearing him talk for what I assumed would be 20 minutes, with no Roman Reigns in sight. Surprisingly, when the beginning of the show rolled around, after the now-seemingly obligatory arrivals, the red brand actually began with a tag team match. A non-title match involving the World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Austin Theory, but a match nonetheless, and I can't even begin to remember the last time that happened on "Raw" or "WWE SmackDown."

The Vision faced off against Je'Von Evans and Dragon Lee, two exciting stars who did a fantastic job of getting the crowd hyped up tonight. The "This is awesome!" chants rang out, as they should have, as their in-ring action was some of the best work on the show. I love seeing Lee on my TV, and thankfully, that's been happening more often. The pair started things off hot with bouncy and flippy lucha things, taking it to The Vision before the bell rang.

I am also loving the subtle aggressiveness that Evans is starting to show. He's getting a bit more serious, without losing the easy-to-love babyface aspect of his character, especially as his matches go on. You could see it in his face after he dodged what looked to be a super spear attempt from Breakker, which was impressive, then again when he about took himself out in an attempt to knock Breakker down again in the timekeeper's area when he flew over the barricade.

Like anything in WWE right now, this loved comes with a lot of "at leasts." Meaning, I hate that Breakker and Theory won, but at least it wasn't a title match, since Evans and Lee aren't an official team, and they don't need a run with the tag gold, in my opinion. Of course there was Vision interference throughout the match, but at least Otis and Tozawa waited until after the match so we didn't get yet another DQ finish. Or even worse, another Vision vs. Alpha Academy promo segment like we got last week.

Otis and Tozawa took down The Vision and cleared off the commentary desk, and I would have loved this even more if Otis hit his powerbomb on Theory to send him through the desk. Instead, he ate a spear from Breakker. If this turns out to be a title match, that's fine, but I don't think I need to see it at SummerSlam. I just enjoyed the fact we actually got some wrestling to start off this wrestling show, even if it was non-title with plenty of Vision interference.

Written by Daisy Ruth