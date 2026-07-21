Danhausen Singles Match Added To WWE SummerSlam 2026 Card

A new match has been made for WWE SummerSlam in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and it will see Danhausen continue his feud with Judgment Day. After defeating JD McDonagh at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, with the help of New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, Danhausen will now face "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio at "The Greatest Party of the Summer."

Despite McDonagh's loss just days prior, he and Mysterio, alongside Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, demanded their money, which they paid Danhausen for a curse on Oba Femi he didn't follow through with, back on Monday's edition of "WWE Raw." When the "Very Nice, Very Evil" one tricked them with a briefcase of fake money, McDonagh threw the case backstage, hitting Femi, leading to a match between the pair. The backstage segment also led to Mysterio facing off against Joe Hendry later in the night.

Danhausen got involved in the second match, and brought out IYO SKY on his Danhausen mobile to even the odds with Morgan after she slapped him. Following the bout, it was revealed by commentary, complete with match graphic, that Danhausen vs. Mysterio is set for SummerSlam, though it wasn't revealed which of the two nights the pair will wrestle on.