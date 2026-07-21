Eric Bischoff Explains How He Stayed Out Of Drama In WWE

Eric Bischoff has explained why he stayed away from backstage politics during his time in WWE.

Bischoff first competed against WWE while running WCW and, years later, became an on-screen performer before serving as an executive director in Vince McMahon's promotion. While discussing stars that McMahon didn't see much potential in despite others believing in them on his "83 Weeks" show, Bischoff basically said that he was minding his own business backstage.

"When I was a talent there, I'd show up, keep my head down, keep my nose in my script and my format, make sure I knew what I was going to be doing that night, and work with myself, I guess, in my own head to try to figure out a way to deliver as best I could. I sat off by myself most of the time. I didn't really communicate with very many people, and I did that intentionally because I didn't want to get sucked into the drama of it all because it's treacherous," he said. "So, I stayed well clear of any potentially political situations, including talking to talent, especially young talent, and giving them any kind of feedback or guidance when it came to what they should be doing."

Bischoff then moved on to discussing his experience working with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, admitting that he found it difficult and didn't enjoy it. However, he acknowledged that others had a better working relationship with the controversial figure.

"I certainly didn't enjoy working for him. I couldn't make it work. The chemistry was just never going to be there. But other people have made it work and have done extremely well," Bischoff added.

Despite his difficulties with working with McMahon, Bischoff applauded him for finding things that would work and persisting with them.