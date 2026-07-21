AJ Lee Says Her WWE Contract Pays Her An Amount Equivalent To Husband CM Punk

When AJ Lee was in her first stint in WWE, she famously went up against Stephanie McMahon about women's pay and the way the women were being booked in a very public way. After re-signing with the company, Lee appeared on McMahon's podcast where they buried the hatchet.

Lee made her return to the WWE after a decade last August when she showed up on "SmackDown" in Chicago to confront Becky Lynch because she was hassling her husband, CM Punk. On WWE Unreal, Lee revealed that 30 minutes before her TV return, she had yet to sign a contract. "One of the things that I fought for back in the day wasn't just for equal footing. It was 'let's get paid the way men get paid'. To know that I'm signing this contract where I'm getting paid the way my husband is getting paid, where I'm being treated like an equal, it was a boss a** moment, I'm not going to lie."

Before going to the ring, she was speaking with Paul Levesque. She said she was dissociating, but would "go apes***" when she was out there. She admitted she was wearing jean shorts for the first time in 10 years. When she changed into her attire, she joked "hello, Darkness, my old friend" and that she was going to dry heave into the trash can.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE Unreal and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.