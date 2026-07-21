WWE's John Cena & Triple H Explain Thinking Behind 2025 Heel Run

John Cena's heel run during his farewell tour last year continues to be a contentious topic among WWE fans, with many praising the initial turn at the Elimination Chamber and the matches he had against his greatest rivals, while others criticized the long-term creative direction for his character. Ultimately, it was decided that Cena was going to "ruin wrestling," and during the newest season of "WWE Unreal," the "Never Seen 17" shared the thought process behind creating an evil version of himself.

"I have to formulate a why. Why after 23 years am I doing this? Well it could be, I'm the last of the old guard and I don't like the new guard," he explained. "What does that mean to ruin wrestling? That means to take the fun away from the fans. That means to win that championship with methodical, catastrophically boring work. To make people like, f**k this guy."

Just two months after his heel turn, Cena would defeat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41 in a match that was heavily criticized for its quality and the involvement of American rapper Travis Scott. Cena admitted that he intended for the main event of WrestleMania to be mediocre because he was trying to "ruin wrestling," but realized the match was too disappointing.

"Everybody's like, that's it? What a sh***y main event. Yup, that's what I was going for, watch the next one," he stated. "And then I was explaining, like, that was too boring. Like, that was too bad. I think people are going to stop coming. The perspective was, hey, this isn't heat on you, this is heat on the company."