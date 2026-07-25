Trick Williams Wants To Face WWE Married Couples

In recent years, there has been many real-life WWE couples that have been featured on TV together, whether it be Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, CM Punk and AJ Lee or Jimmy Uso and Naomi. Although it's rare for WWE to put couples in the same match with each other, current United States Champion Trick Williams recently stated on the "Italian Wrestling Channel" that he'd like to team with his wife and "WWE SmackDown" star Lash Legend, and listed which opponents he'd like to wrestle against with her.

"I would love to have a mixed tag match with my wife, Lash Legend ... it's in the books. It's gonna happen. I would like to face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. I just feel like with Seth Rollins being somewhat of a fashion icon himself pairing off against me and Becky Lynch calling herself 'The Man,' but Lash Legend is the strongest woman on the roster. That story writes itself, and also of course the undeniable pairing of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair versus Trick Williams and Lash Legend. Oh, I think the people go crazy to see something like that. So, I mean, those are the two matchups that I would like to see."

Last September, WWE presented one of the biggest mixed tag team matches in company history when Rollins and Lynch stood toe-to-toe with Punk and Lee at Wrestlepalooza, where "The Best In The World" and his wife emerged victorious. Although there's currently no signs of Williams teaming with Legend anytime soon, the couple just tied the knot this past June in Jamaica.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Italian Wrestling Channel" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.