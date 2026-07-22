AEW Announces Welcome To Wembley Fan Fest Taking Place Before All In 2026

There seldom is a big wrestling stadium show without a fan fest of some kind that takes place beforehand, and it will be no different when AEW arrives in London for All In at Wembley Stadium next month. In a Wednesday press release, the promotion announced the "Welcome to Wembley" fan experience, which will take place Friday, August 28, and Saturday, August 29, at Wembley's Great Hall, just days before All In.

While AEW was cagey with some of "Welcome to Wembley's" details, they did reveal that the fan fest will be limited capacity, thus giving those who do attend a more "close and personal" experience of the promotion. Among the features will be the opportunity for fans to take photos with an AEW star and the AEW Men's World Championship, purchase AEW merchandise before it is made available at All In, and view rare AEW memorabilia.

Fans will also get the chance to "participate in partner activations" with AEW partners Upper Deck cards, Heavy's and Shirt Farm, while a DJ will provide live music and host various contests. Perhaps the biggest feature fans will get from the fan fest is an "exclusive preview scene" from "AEW Presents The Last Match," the upcoming musical AEW is producing.

"Welcome to Wembley" will feature five different sessions, beginning with two on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., followed by three Saturday sessions from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tickets, which AEW revealed will cost €60, will be made available at 10 a.m. on July 24, though fans can get tickets earlier if they register to become an AEW Insider.