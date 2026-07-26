Marty Wright (AKA Boogeyman) Recalls Lying About His Age On WWE Tough Enough

In 2005, WWE debuted a new character known as The Boogeyman, portrayed by a man named Marty Wright. Before the character's debut, however, Wright was involved in WWE's reality series "Tough Enough," where he was eliminated early for an unusual reason, which he discussed while appearing on "The F Y'all Podcast."

Wright revealed that he was doing some acting at the time and received word from his agent that he should try out with WWE. As he was homeless at the time, Wright seized on the opportunity. After his agent bought him a plane ticket, Wright wound up taking part in the fourth season of "Tough Enough," as WWE was trying to get in on the reality TV boom.

"I wrote on my application that I'm ... 30 when I'm 40," Wright said. "[That would] give me at least three days to do what I can do to prove to these motherf***ers I can do it. I know if I put 40 down on there, they're just going to take my application and they're going to throw it away."

Recalling the early stages of the tryout, Wright said there were plenty of participants who couldn't even do a single push-up, which astonished him. Meanwhile, Wright worked out with intensity and pretended to listen to music while actually being honed in to everything happening around him, including what those around him were saying about him.