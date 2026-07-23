Logan Paul Lays Out Timeline For How Long He Wants To Wrestle In WWE

Logan Paul is eager for his daughter to see him wrestle in WWE and has revealed how long he believes his in-ring career could last.

Paul, who has been wrestling since 2022, spoke to Stephen A. Smith, who asked him if he would like his daughter to watch him wrestle. The WWE star said he would love for that to happen before detailing his future plans in WWE.

"So, the answer is yes [I want my daughter to see my wrestle]. But explaining to her what professional wrestling is, I imagine, is going to be a little difficult. Cody Rhodes has a thing he tells his kids. I think he says, like, 'Daddy's pretend fighting with his friends.' So, maybe I'll just give that a go. But, to be honest with you, she's two, right? And, man, WWE's hard. I would love to do WWE for a minimum of another five years. And maybe I'll be one of those guys who has a 10-15-year career, you know? And maybe they'll stop booing me eventually. Not that that's what I want, but maybe they'll try to start cheering at one point," he said.

Paul is hoping that his daughter could see him wrestle one day, adding that he would want her to understand what he did and was good at.

"I'd be very lucky if my daughter could see me professionally wrestle. I think it would be really cool for her to see her dad do something that he loves and is good at in front of people so she understands kind of who her dad is," remarked the former tag team champion.

The Vision member stated that he is currently focused on WWE as it is the perfect medium for him to "create," which is something he enjoys doing.