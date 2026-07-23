Big E Recalls Ridicule Backstage In WWE During Early Run Of The New Day

Big E has remembered the tough early days of The New Day in WWE, detailing how veterans and writers looked down on the group's gimmick.

The trio got their start as a group in 2014, but it took a while before they became the hugely popular act they are known as today. Big E revealed in an interview with "Kinda Funny Games" that Big Show had urged Kofi Kingston to move away from the group.

"In 2014, we had so many times where — there's one point we were trying to get The New Day off the ground. Big Show pulls Kofi aside in front of me and Woods and essentially says, like, 'You're wasting your career.' And he's not joking. He's being serious, like, 'What are you doing with those two guys? You're better than this,'" he recalled. "We had so many writers who we would hear were laughing at us. We were just trying to pitch this idea to get us off the ground. But when you're trying to do something that is difficult, that's hard, that takes time to produce, whether it's art or something in a creative field, whatever it is, it just brought us together."

The retired star said that the trio stuck together through the tough times, never arguing or fighting with one another over their predicament.

"They truly are family because we were in it together. And when people were laughing at us, and we were getting rejection after rejection, we were on TV for a little bit, then we were taken off TV for months dealing with all that. At no point were we at each other's necks," he added.

Big E said that the struggle brought the three of them closer together, explaining that their friendship goes far beyond their on-screen portrayal. He concluded by saying that he attributes many of the good things that have happened in his life to Woods and Kingston.