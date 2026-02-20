WINC Watchlist: The New Day's Greatest Matches

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E formed one of the most iconic stables in WWE history, leading to some of the best tag team matches of the modern era, in 2014. The New Day was formed on a July episode of "WWE Raw," but made their official debut during a November edition of "WWE SmackDown." Through the sheer "power of positivity," along with ridiculous antics, New Day won their way into the hearts of fans.

New Day won their first WWE Tag Team Championships at Extreme Rules in 2015, and would defend the gold throughout their numerous reigns under freebird rules. The group would also support each other throughout their singles careers, including WWE Championship and King of the Ring victories.

When it comes to that support, a big honorable mention on this list would be the gauntlet match on the March 26, 2019 episode of "WWE SmackDown," in the midst of Kofi-Mania, where Big E and Woods won the opportunity to get Kingston into a WWE Championship match against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. Woods and Big E defeated The Good Brothers, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura, The Bar, The Usos (via forfeit), and Bryan himself, alongside Rowan.

From giant boxes of "Booty O's" cereal on the WrestleMania stage, to Francesca the trombone, to Big E's gyrations, the stable was a staple of WWE as a trio for almost ten years. Tragically, Big E suffered a career-ending neck injury during a match in 2022, and New Day was never the same. Woods and Kingston would turn heel during the official 10-year anniversary celebration of New Day on an episode of "Raw," and ousted Big E.

Prior to the heel turn, Woods, Kingston, and Big E had a plethora of exciting, great matches together. There may be too many to name, but we've ranked five of what we'd consider the greatest.