Tony Khan Adds 6-Way Ladder Match To AEW Redemption

All Elite Wrestling's next pay-per-view offering will be the inaugural AEW Redemption event on July 26, and following the July 22 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Tony Khan announced that a special Ladder Match has been added to the Redemption card.

Khan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to explain that a recent injury to current CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion Mistico forced a few changes to the Redemption card. Mistico wasn't announced for Redemption, nor was he mentioned in the build up to the show, but Khan revealed that he thought Mistico would have been a great opponent to either Kyle Fletcher or Bandido, who fight over the AEW International Championship. To make up for Mistico not being involved in the show, Khan announced that a Six-Man Ladder Match to determine the number one contender for the AEW International Championship will take place at Redemption.

The first four participants confirmed for the match are "Jungle" Jack Perry, who recently signed a new contract with AEW. "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who will be wrestling in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Komander, who recently returned to the company after having his visa approved, and The Beast Mortos, who will be making his return to AEW after also having visa issues throughout much of the spring.

The last two spots will be filled on the July 25 episode of "AEW Collision" with two qualifying matches taking place. AR Fox will take go one-on-one with Nick Wayne in one match, while the other bout will see El Clon make his return to the company after months away due to the same visa issues Mortos and Komander had, as he will be facing the current ROH World Television Champion Lio Rush. Khan rounded off by saying he is hoping Mistico is back in action in time for the Grand Slam Mexico edition of "Dynamite" which takes place on August 5.