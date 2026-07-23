Dave Meltzer Compares Bayley Situation To Other Former WWE Star

This past weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event, Bayley lost to her former tag team partner Lyra Valkyria, who not only choked out "The Role Model" to pick up the win, but also viscously attacked her at ringside after the match. Over the last few weeks, there's continued to be further speculation about Bayley's future with WWE with her contract set to expire later this year, and after Valkryia's post-match attack, many have questioned if she's been written off TV.

At this time, it's been confirmed that Bayley has not signed a new deal, and according to Dave Meltzer on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," her current situation could be similar to a former WWE star, who left the company for AEW after being written off TV.

"The only thing that I was told is that she has a big decision to make," he said. "I mean, watching that show I thought it was a blowoff. The stuff that Lyra Valkyria has said since makes it sound like a blowoff. Maybe she's going to come back in two weeks and attack Lyra and keep the thing going. I've seen this, if you remember when Ricochet was leaving ... he had not signed his new deal and when he kept not signing his deal, they started assuming he was gone ... if you remember that last angle that they did with him, it was done in a way where if he signed his contract, it was going to lead to a return based on that angle. So this could be the exact same thing."

Ricochet's final WWE appearance was on the June 10 episode of "WWE Raw," where Bron Breakker body slammed him into a car windshield, leading him to be medically evacuated. This past Monday, Valkyria made an appearance on the red brand and claimed that she "ran Bayley out of here," which only sparked more rumors about the 37-year-old's WWE status.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.