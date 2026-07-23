Avery Styles, Son Of WWE's AJ Styles, Set For GCW Debut

Since retiring from in-ring competition, AJ Styles has been busy with the wrestling industry. He's still employed by WWE scouting and training. He's also training a little closer to home with his son, Avery. The younger Styles recently had his debut match when he wrestled at Squared Circle Action. His dad was in his corner for the match. The elder Styles praised his son and his opponent, Ashton Martin and was "blown away" by them. The match got so much hype that it was moved from the penultimate match to the main event. It ended with the younger Styles hitting his dad's signature Styles Clash for the win.

As many independent wrestlers who want to test their skills do, Avery is headed to GCW. He'll make his debut for the promotion on July 31 in Omaha, Nebraska. His opponent hasn't been named. His opponent for his second GCW match is against Marcus Mathers. Mathers has spent several years in GCW and is also a WWE ID talent. The match will take place on August 1 at the famed First Avenue in Minneapolis. That just happens to be the same date as Night One of SummerSlam in the same city.

Breaking: AVERY STYLES makes his GCW Debut on July 31st & August 1st in Omaha and Minneapolis! Get Tix: *7/31 – Omaha*https://t.co/AOYGPgWr1q *8/1 – Minneapolis*https://t.co/MB12DSX0uw Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+ pic.twitter.com/SUUaZRZW1S — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 9, 2026

*MINNEAPOLIS UPDATE* Just Signed: MARCUS MATHERS

vs

AVERY STYLES Plus:

Atticus Cogar vs Devon Monroe

Bear Bronson vs Shotzi Blackheart

Nick Gage vs Darin Corbin

Bustah & Brain

+more Get Tix:https://t.co/yYMyRvp0mX Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+

Sat 8/1 – 1PM

First Ave MPLS pic.twitter.com/zBiyUjVXQr — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 23, 2026

Before he makes his GCW debut, Avery will team up with the son of Luke Gallows, CJ. They will take on The Good Brothers. Of course, AJ and the Good Brothers were in the Bullet Club in Japan before forming The OC in WWE. The match is happening for Next Generation Wrestling in Knoxville, TN on July 26.