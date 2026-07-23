Avery Styles, Son Of WWE's AJ Styles, Set For GCW Debut
Since retiring from in-ring competition, AJ Styles has been busy with the wrestling industry. He's still employed by WWE scouting and training. He's also training a little closer to home with his son, Avery. The younger Styles recently had his debut match when he wrestled at Squared Circle Action. His dad was in his corner for the match. The elder Styles praised his son and his opponent, Ashton Martin and was "blown away" by them. The match got so much hype that it was moved from the penultimate match to the main event. It ended with the younger Styles hitting his dad's signature Styles Clash for the win.
As many independent wrestlers who want to test their skills do, Avery is headed to GCW. He'll make his debut for the promotion on July 31 in Omaha, Nebraska. His opponent hasn't been named. His opponent for his second GCW match is against Marcus Mathers. Mathers has spent several years in GCW and is also a WWE ID talent. The match will take place on August 1 at the famed First Avenue in Minneapolis. That just happens to be the same date as Night One of SummerSlam in the same city.
Breaking:
AVERY STYLES makes his GCW Debut on July 31st & August 1st in Omaha and Minneapolis!
Get Tix:
*7/31 – Omaha*https://t.co/AOYGPgWr1q
*8/1 – Minneapolis*https://t.co/MB12DSX0uw
Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+ pic.twitter.com/SUUaZRZW1S
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 9, 2026
*MINNEAPOLIS UPDATE*
Just Signed:
MARCUS MATHERS
vs
AVERY STYLES
Plus:
Atticus Cogar vs Devon Monroe
Bear Bronson vs Shotzi Blackheart
Nick Gage vs Darin Corbin
Bustah & Brain
+more
Get Tix:https://t.co/yYMyRvp0mX
Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+
Sat 8/1 – 1PM
First Ave MPLS pic.twitter.com/zBiyUjVXQr
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 23, 2026
Before he makes his GCW debut, Avery will team up with the son of Luke Gallows, CJ. They will take on The Good Brothers. Of course, AJ and the Good Brothers were in the Bullet Club in Japan before forming The OC in WWE. The match is happening for Next Generation Wrestling in Knoxville, TN on July 26.
HUGE TAG TEAM MATCH!
The Good Brothers will take on CJ Gallows & Avery Styles at Wrestle Wars!
Sunday July 26th at The Mill & Mine in Knoxville!
Get 🎟️: https://t.co/p3JJsjUtvU pic.twitter.com/e2AXDaiiDe
— NGW: Tennessee (@NextGenTN) July 17, 2026