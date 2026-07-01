Former WWE Star AJ Styles Praises Son's Wrestling Debut

AJ Styles has walked off into the sunset from his pro wrestling career, but the WWE legend is now living his pro wrestling life through his son, who recently had his debut match.

Styles' son, Avery, wrestled fellow youngster Ashton Martin in his debut match, and the proud father spoke glowingly about the match, praising both men for the showing they put on, which ultimately became the show's main event.

"It was a big day [in the Styles house]. So Avery, my second oldest, had his first match, his debut match, and it got to be so big that it went from being second to the last match, the semi-main event, to the main event of the show. And I don't think they disappointed anyone," said Styles on "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast." "Listen, dude, I've never been so impressed with two young guys. I mean, they're young. I think Ashton [the opponent] is maybe a year, year and a half in. And then, of course, this is Avery's debut match. And there's a lot of things that we do with all this energy when we have that young energy that is we use it in the wrong way. They used it really, really well."

The legendary star then analyzed what the two young wrestlers did to impress him, stating that he was "blown away" by their performance.

"They didn't rush through anything. They took their time on things they should have. And listen, it's not going to be perfect, but this is a debut match for Avery, and Ashton hadn't had that many matches. So to see them do so well in a main event, both of them, I was blown away."

Styles compared their debut to his own, claiming that his was terrible, while once again praising how well the two wrestled. He revealed a few months ago that he had been training his son following his retirement, and his son has now taken his first steps in what could be a promising career.