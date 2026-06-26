AJ Styles' Son Avery Jones Set To Make Indie Wrestling Debut

Since entering retirement this past January, former WWE star AJ Styles has been vocal about training his son, Avery Jones, to become a professional wrestler, and it looks like the young star will get his first shot to prove himself inside the squared circle on Friday night.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided the details for Jones' debut match, which will take place at a Squared Circle Action event in Royston, Georgia against Ashton Martin. The 19-year-old will wrestle under the name Avery Styles, with his father set to be in his corner tonight.

Along with training his son, Styles has continued to be involved with WWE as a talent scout since hanging up his boots. At this time, "The Phenomenal One" has been adamant about staying retired, though he recently admitted during an appearance on Stephanie McMahon's podcast that he would be willing to step back inside the ring if he had the opportunity to team with Avery. In addition, Styles' oldest son, Ajay Jones, has expressed interest in wrestling as well, and the former WWE Champion expects him to follow in his brother's footsteps once he's ready to begin training.

Styles revealed that his daughter, Anney Jones, also has aspirations of becoming a professional wrestler, but hasn't began training her just yet as she's just 11-years-old. So far, Styles' youngest son, Albey Jones, seems to be the only sibling who doesn't have a passion for the sport. This past April, Styles was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame following his retirement.