WWE HOFer Jeff Jarrett Thinks Nick Aldis Feud Reinvigorated Gunther

Although GUNTHER retired John Cena and AJ Styles within two months of each other, some wrestling fans and pundits have aired their frustrations with WWE's booking of "The Ring General" throughout this year, arguing that the company has failed to capitalize on his transition into the "Career Killer." However, over the past month, GUNTHER has entered a feud with "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis, and this upcoming August, both men are scheduled to face each other at SummerSlam. According to AEW star Jeff Jarrett on "My World," the Austrian star's recent feud with Aldis has revitalized his character.

"Lord, there's proof that I've been high on Nick Aldis for 10 years," he said. "I'm so personally happy, he's a Nashvillian and has been quite a while ... the chatter that is being created around GUNTHER right now may be the most chatter he's had, and correct me if I'm wrong, please do, since he retired Cena. And so, if the story's there, the story's there. Which is cool."

This past weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event, GUNTHER and Sami Zayn lost to Cody Rhodes and CM Punk after Aldis interfered in the match and attacked the former world champion. The next day at the SummerSlam 2026 Kickoff Show, GUNTHER got physical with Aldis, leading WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque to announce the match for SummerSlam.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "My World" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.