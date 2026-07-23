AJ Styles Says Son Avery Is Not Yet Ready For WWE

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles has been training his son, Avery, in the ring. He was in the corner for Avery's first match. Styles praised the match as well as his opponent, Ashton Martin. Avery has several matches lined up, including teaming with CJ Gallows against Gallows' dad Luke, and his longtime tag team partner, Karl Anderson. He is also set to make his GCW debut with two shows.

While Styles has been impressed with his son's in-ring prowess, he doesn't believe Avery is ready for WWE. During an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Styles said that Avery wants to be like him and he's advised him to just be himself. He said Avery can do things that he's done, it just has to make sense when he does them. Styles is so proud of Avery's first match and the differences between his own first match.

"He's night and day better than me," he said. "But I didn't have a guy coaching me that had done all the things that I had done. But, there's little things you can't coach, like time. Not rushing."

While Styles hopes Avery has a WWE tryout some day, he isn't ready yet.

"My job is to make him ready and to teach him the little things that we want to see as coaches," he said.

Styles went on to say that there are guys that went to tryouts, including himself, that do high-flying moves, and that's not what they want to see. Styles didn't know what they were talking about, but now he gets it.

"It's the little things that we want to see in between and see if you do it well," he said. "And that's the hardest thing to learn is the in between."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.