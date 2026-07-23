Former WWE & TNA Star Reportedly Backstage At AEW Dynamite & Collision Tapings

There are plenty of visitors backstage at a typical wrestling event, regardless of whether it's AEW, WWE, CMLL, New Japan, TNA, or AAA. And this week AEW got a visitor that fans, and even AEW themselves, knows pretty well. PWInsider reports that former WWE, IWGP and TNA World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows was spotted backstage for AEW's double taping of "Dynamite" and "Collision" in Nashville, Tennessee.

Gallows did not appear on "Dynamite" and there is no word that he made an on camera appearance on "Collision," indicating that he was just there to visit friends and former co-workers. Gallows is close with several members of the AEW roster from his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling, including former Bullet Club stablemates The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Rocky Romero. There was no word on whether Gallows' long-time tag team partner, Karl Anderson, was also backstage.

While Gallows has never been formally signed to AEW, both he and Anderson appeared several times for the promotion in late 2020 and throughout 2021, as part of a working agreement between AEW and TNA. While the duo were not able to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships, they did form an alliance with former Bullet Club members Kenny Omega, the Bucks, and Adam Cole in The Elite, and were key in helping Omega retain the AEW World Championship on several occasions.

Since being released from WWE a third time in February 2025, Gallows has kept busy alongside Anderson, including becoming the first team to hold Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling's Tag Team Championships after winning them at MLP/ROH Global Wars back on March 28. They would proceed to lose the titles the very next day at MLP Uprising, being defeated by Brent Banks and Sheldon Jean.