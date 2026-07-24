Jada Stone Advances In TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament On Impact

The field for the TNA Knockouts Television Championship tournament quarterfinals is set as Jada Stone survived the last wave of opening round matches on Thursday night's "TNA Impact" episode.

In her case, Stone faced The System's Alisha Edwards, whose husband Eddie Edwards lingered at ringside. Stone first seemed on the verge of victory when she burst out of the corner with a series of clotheslines, a loud kick to Alisha's head, and a split legged moonsault. Alisha managed to kick out and deliver a DeLish for a near fall of her own in return. Eddie then tripped up Stone, after which Alisha attempted to drive Stone into the mat once more. Instead, Stone rolled up Alisha to secure the pinfall and her spot in the next round.

Earlier in the show, TNA's partnership with WWE allowed former Evolve Women's Champion Wendy Choo to take on current Knockout Elayna Black. A back-and-forth battle resulted in a time-limit draw, meaning neither competitor would advance in the tournament.

Following tonight's tournament action, Stone will move on to wrestle Jody Threat in the quarterfinals. Black and Choo, meanwhile, have officially been eliminated from the tournament, with M By Elegance automatically forwarding to the semi-finals as a result. Fans will also see matches pitting "WWE NXT" star Thea Hail against Indi Hartwell and Heather By Elegance against Mara Sade. Of the remaining competitors, only Heather, M, and Threat have carried gold in TNA before, specifically the Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

TNA Hall of Famer Traci Brooks introduced the Knockouts Television Championship at the 2026 Slammiversary event on June 28. The inaugural title holder will defend her gold exclusively on "Impact" TV.