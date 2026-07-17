WWE's Thea Hail, M By Elegance Advance In TNA KO TV Title Tournament On Impact

Two more opening round matches in the Knockouts Television Championship Tournament continued on this week's edition of "TNA Impact." This week saw "WWE NXT" star Thea Hail and former Knockouts World Tag Team Champion M by Elegance punch their ticket towards the quarterfinals.

The first match pitted M against the current Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Rosemary. In the beginning, Rosemary held the lead. However, a distraction from Heather by Elegance on the outside gave M the advantage, as she spat Champagne in the eyes of "The Demon Assassin" to secure the pinfall victory. M now joins Heather in the second round.

Later, the second contest had Hail against Harley Hudson. Both stars showcased a plethora of holds; however, the momentum changed after Hudson quickened the pace following a fallaway slam that ended in a two count. Hail came back into the fold after moving out of the way from a leg drop. Hail headed towards the ropes and dropped her signature Boing springboard senton on Hudson, crushing her for the pinfall victory.

As it stands now, M and Hail now join Indi Hartwell, Jody Threat, Mara Sade, and Heather in the tournament's quarterfinals. Next week, the final open round matches will be held, as Elayna Black will take on WWE star and former EVOLVE Women's Champion Wendy Choo and Jada Stone against Alisha Edwards. Each match has a 10-minute time limit.

The announcement of the Knockouts Television Championship was first revealed by TNA Hall of Famer Traci Brooks at Slammiversary in June. The winner of this tournament will be crowned the first-ever Television Champion and will have the role of defending the championship exclusively on its flagship program.