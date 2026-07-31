WWE HOFer JBL Recalls Vince McMahon Dancing To AC/DC At 80th Birthday Party

Though most would be thunderstruck at turning 80, former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was not. Rather than dwell on climbing up there in age, "The Boss" chose to go a different path, according to John "Bradshaw" Layfield (JBL), who was in attendance at McMahon's 80th birthday party last August.

"His 80th birthday party. I mean, this thing is, everybody who goes over that most legendary weekends of all time. Vince was an incredible host," the Hall of Famer said on "Something to Wrestle." "Vince had done the sound system, I think himself. He said he designed it himself...It would blow your eardrums out...You couldn't hear anything on that plane. He'd be playing the music so loud...He loved AC/DC. He'd get up, he'd dance to it. He'd go up and down the aisle. And just like you see him dancing on television, he can't dance at all, but...he doesn't give a s***. It's like dance like nobody's watching. That's how Vince dances all the time...He just has a good time...He is so fun."

Right now, McMahon has plenty of time to put together his 81st birthday celebration party, as his birthday is August 24. Until then, the former chairman has some court hearings he must attuned to, including the recent report that he, WWE, and Janel Grant have agreed to move their now two-year civil court battle to arbitration. Previously, Grant, the plaintiff in the case, filed a lawsuit on the former face of WWE, accusing McMahon of sex trafficking and abuse during their relationship.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.