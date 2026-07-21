Janel Grant Agrees To Arbitration Plan With WWE & Vince McMahon, Case To Be Dismissed

It was a little more than a month ago when Janel Grant, WWE, and Vince McMahon filed a joint motion to have Grant's lawsuit against both parties moved to arbitration. Now another development suggests that, more than ever, the situation is heading towards a conclusion. Taking to X early Tuesday morning, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics posted a filing by Grant's lawyer Ann Callis, confirming that Grant, McMahon, and WWE had agreed to go to private arbitration.

That is not the final matter on the case, however, as Grant, McMahon, and WWE are all expected to file to dismiss the lawsuit, with prejudice, in the next five days. A filing to dismiss with prejudice will mean that Grant cannot refile a lawsuit against McMahon at a later date. Once that process is complete, a judge will have to approve of the filing, an approval that will likely be seen as a formality given the agreement between all parties.

The parties in Janel Grant's lawsuit against WWE and Vince McMahon provide update to the court saying they've signed an agreement to go to private arbitration. Within five days they will file to dismiss the case so it cannot be refiled. The judge will need to approve. pic.twitter.com/yhQVwIaCuS — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) July 21, 2026

The agreement ends the legal aspect of a scandal that began in 2022, when the Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon was being investigated by the WWE Board of Directors for payments made to Grant and other women to cover up McMahon's relationships with them. The scandal became big enough that McMahon would retire just months after these revelations, though he returned to WWE in January 2023, resuming his role as WWE Chairman. Grant's identity remained a mystery until January 2024, when she filed her lawsuit accusing McMahon of sex trafficking and abuse during their relationship. The lawsuit led to McMahon resigning from WWE days later.