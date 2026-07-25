Trick Williams To Defend US Title At WWE SummerSlam Following Post-SmackDown Attack

After another heinous attack post-match on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," the current Men's United States Champion Trick Williams will defend his championship against the returning Baron Corbin at SummerSlam next weekend.

EXCLUSIVE: Baron Corbin attacks @_trickwilliams after #SmackDown goes off the air, leading to Williams challenging Corbin to a United States Championship Match at #SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/7lMKaabuIn — WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2026

In the main event on Friday, Williams squared off against Damian Priest, Royce Keys, and Finn Balor in a fatal four-way contest. The winner will face Sami Zayn next weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota for a shot at becoming the number one contender to the Undisputed WWE Championship against either CM Punk or Cody Rhodes. Though Williams put up quite a fight, he did not win. Instead, it was Balor who won. Once the match was over and the show was off the air, Williams was greeting fans in the front row before getting attacked by Corbin, who leaped over the barricade and attacked the "Lemon Pepper Stepping" champion.

Sick and tired of the onslaught, Williams rose to his feet after Corbin's second attack, and called his upcoming challenger out: "Look here you bald headed bum. Maybe, where you from, it's okay to sneak a man while he ain't looking. Fight when he don't know what's about to happen. But where I'm from, you knuckle up, look a man face-to-face, and fight like a real man. So, prove to me that you ain't scared. Prove to me that you don't belong in retirement. Prove to me that you ain't a b****, and fight me one-on-one at SummerSlam."

Next weekend will be Williams' third televised title defense. His last defense was at Night of Champions against Ricky Saints this past June. If Corbin were to win next Saturday or Sunday, it would be the second time in his WWE career that he's held the United States Championship.