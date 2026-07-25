Kyle Fletcher And Bandido Brawl At San Diego Comic Con Ahead Of AEW Redemption Match

Fans in attendance at the San Diego Comic-Con got a front row preview for what's to come between AEW stars Kyle Fletcher and Bandido, as the two led a free-for-all with their fists during a question and answer panel on Friday.

On Sunday, "The Protostar" will defend his newly won International Championship against "El Más Buscado" at AEW's inaugural pay-per-view event, Redemption. Instead of waiting for their moment at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Fletcher reacted impulsively after a comment was made by Bandido's friend/tag team partner Brody King. As Fletcher stormed towards King, who was standing in the middle of the aisle, Bandido charged in behind the champion and a melee ensued. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan along security separated the two of them. King got the last words in, telling Fletcher, "Sunday, Kyle. You're done!"

Brody King and Bandido... crashed our panel and attacked Kyle Fletcher. It's ON for AEW Redemption this Sunday 👊 pic.twitter.com/n2y5zpjERO — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 25, 2026

Going into Sunday, Bandido's goal is to become a two belt champion. He is currently in his second reign as the ROH World Champion. After winning the championship from his former Don Callis Family stablemate Konosuke Takeshita at "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break" earlier this month, Fletcher will host his second title defense tomorrow night. On this week's Redemption go-home edition of "Dynamite," Bandido and King successfully defeated Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada in tag team action.