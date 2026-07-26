Breaking Down The Belts: Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship

For perhaps the last time in his career, Kenny Omega is the reigning AEW World Champion, having dethroned MJF at "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break."

There is no doubt that Omega is staring down the tail end of his career, admitting that himself on multiple occasions, especially since returning from over a year on the sidelines due to diverticulitis. Omega's last World title reign lasted 346 days before "Hangman" Adam Page beat him at Full Gear 2021, which in itself preceded a spell on the sidelines to address injuries incurred in the years previous.

Omega himself, at least on TV, had expressed doubts over whether he could even hold the title again before time runs out. Will Ospreay, a fellow pursuer of the World Championship at the time, had been the one to talk Omega out of that rut and encouraged him to go back after MJF in the first place.

So this title run feels of the same ilk as that of Bryan Danielson's previously, wherein the loss of the title communicates something about the immediate future for the former champion. So this is it. The road to terminus.

Omega already has two title defenses booked as it stands, with Kevin Knight due to challenge him at this weekend's Redemption in Montreal, Canada. If he wins that, then he will surely go on to defend the title against Owen Hart Cup winner Ospreay at All In in London, England.

Champions have to lose eventually. The questions just remain over whether one of those two previously mentioned challengers will be the one to beat him, whether another option is lurking in the wings, and whether there is someone else out there who should be the one to end his run.

So, with that in mind, let's break it down.