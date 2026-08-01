AEW's Jeff Jarrett Looks Back On Original Intention For Bullet Club Membership

Carrying the torch that the New World Order (nWo) left, the gaijin rogues of Japan transcended their image globally as the Bullet Club. From its initiation on May 3, 2013 to its final curtain call on January 5 of this year, so many formidable and elite wrestlers etched their names in this influential stable. One of those names was "Double J" Jeff Jarrett, who was offered his official jacket/tracksuit and invitation to join from August 10, 2024, until Wrestle Kingdom 9 on January 4, 2015, under AJ Styles' leadership. The former member recalls his brief stint there, and what his official position was in The Club.

"It was a short period of time in my career, but I still kind of pinched myself because that came out of nowhere," the Hall of Famer said on his "My World" podcast. "And I just knew how hot the Bullet Club was at the time...It transcended because...obviously the level of talent...They're like, 'Hey, you're going to be, like, the office member of the Bullet Club.' So, a lot of fun."

Though it was short, it was a "too sweet" moment for Jarrett. Commemorating his time there, the Hall of Famer is putting his Bullet Club tracksuit up for sale through Heritage Auctions. These items were personally signed by Jarrett, and will be available to bid on starting Friday, July 31.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.