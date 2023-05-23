Jeff Jarrett Recalls Joining The Bullet Club, Not Knowing The Original Plan

Prior to joining AEW in multiple roles, Jeff Jarrett had been involved in some of the most memorable moments in professional wrestling with a few of the biggest stars ever to step foot in a ring. So when he traveled to NJPW on behalf of Global Force Wrestling in 2014, it was not surprising that his path crossed with Bullet Club, one of the most popular factions in the world. However, even "Double J" didn't know how things would play out with the rowdy, troublemaking stable before arriving in Japan.

During the latest installment of his "My World" podcast, Jarrett recounted his initiation into Bullet Club. Apparently, there wasn't initially a plan in place for his appearance at G1 Climax 24. All he knew was that he was going to the promotion to build a relationship for GFW and the "Biz Cliz" would be involved somehow, so he had a special guitar made to mark the occasion. In the end, he would seemingly come to the aid of Hiroshi Tanahashi, but ultimately reveal the BC logo on his guitar and crack "The Ace" in the head to make his true allegiances known.

"The Last Outlaw" would call this "a top 10 moment in my career." Although, a major reason for that was working with AJ Styles again since he was the leader of Bullet Club at the time. The partnership didn't last long as Jarrett left the group a few months later after sporadic appearances and the running joke of being "the office member of the Bullet Club." But Styles' former colleague was still proud of "The Phenomenal One" because "he was a TNA guy and he went out on his own, bet on himself, [and succeeded] on the grandest stages outside of the WWE in such a big way."