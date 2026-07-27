Kyle Fletcher Pins Bandido, Hangs Onto International Title At AEW Redemption 2026
Kyle Fletcher retained the International Championship over Bandido at AEW Redemption.
Fletcher took Bandido down first. Fletcher nearly got pinned early on. Bandido charged in for tope sucidia & got bodyslammed. Fletcher kicked Bandido out of the air. Fletcher followed by powerbombing him on the apron.
Fletcher put Bandido in a Full Nelson and then transitioned into a bodyscissors. Fletcher stayed on him. Bandido landed a Saito Suplex and followed with a one arm slam. He followed that with a Frog Splash. Fletcher turned him inside out and followed with a sheer drop brainbuster on the apron. Fletcher wanted to take the count out victory, but Bandido got to his feet and a kid encouraged him,so he got into the ring just in time. Fletcher landed a powerbomb immediately after he got in the ring.
Bandido suplexed Fletcher and then landed a 21 Dragonplex. Bandido powerbombed the champion on the floor. He followed with Frog Splash from the turnbuckle. Back in the ring, he landed a Shooting Star Press. Bandido spiked him with a DDT. They traded headbutts. Fletcher blocked an X Knee and elbowed him hard into the jaw. Bandido landed a gut buster from the top. He was able to connect with the X Knee. He landed a 21 Plex, but Fletcher just barely kicked out. Fletcher turned him inside out, hit the knee, and another brainbuster. Fletcher sent Bandido face first into the middle rope and landed a turnbuckle brainbuster for the win.
Earlier in the night, Speedball Mike Bailey won the 6-way ladder match to become the Number One contender for the International Championship.