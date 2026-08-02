Scorpio Sky Says Promo Segment With Former AEW World Champion Was 'Career Highlight'

Although he's focused on today rather than on tomorrow, Scorpio Sky mentioned a moment from his past that he still carries with him today. During his interview on "Tagging In with Chris Harris," the former two-time TNT Champion recalls which segment was his best yet in AEW.

"When I was working with Chris [Jericho], before we had our match, we had a face-to-face promo in the ring. And so, that's where it was like, man, I'm going to go head-to-head with one of the greatest talkers ever. And you know, I felt comfortable doing it and I was having fun doing it," Sky said. "If you go back and you watch, we're going back and forth, and some of it is just improv. We're just going off of each other, and we're both trying to stop each other from laughing. It was such a great moment. I consider that one of my favorite career highlights 'cause I'm going head-to-head with one of the greatest talkers of all time, and I'm holding my own."

The promo that Sky was referring to came on the eighth episode of "AEW Dynamite" on November 20, 2019. Sky, who was the AEW World Tag Team Champion at the time, was riding high after defeating "Le Champion" in a tag team match. Still reeling from his loss, Jericho was confident he could restore his success if he defended his AEW World Championship against Sky. He did, one week later on the 2019 Thanksgiving Eve edition of "Dynamite."

Additionally in this interview, Sky spoke on his current AEW contract. Set to expire in a few months, the former champion remains taciturn on what's next.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Tagging In with Chris Harris" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.