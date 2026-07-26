Scorpio Sky Comments On Current AEW Role, Contract Ending

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Scorpio Sky finds himself working in a collaborative-setting once more, this time as a member of SkyFlight. Similar to Sky's previous tenure in SoCal Uncensored (SCU), Christopher Daniels serves as a manager to SkyFlight. This go-around, though, Sky is a veteran wrestler amongst his group.

"It's interesting because it's a little bit of a role change," Sky told "Tagging In with Chris Harris." "I'm almost in the Frankie Kazarian role now. CD is still in the CD role, and then Top Flight is kind of in that Scorpio Sky role where it's like they're younger, polished, but still have some room to improve and and grow as overall performers. I think in-ring, they are incredible, but they're just mastering the craft of becoming overall performers the same way I was when I got with CD and [Frankie]. Again, it's a role change. I move from the young boy to the man. Just trying to help them get better."

In addition to Sky and Daniels, the current SkyFlight lineup includes Zayda Steel, Dante and Darius Martin, Matt Sydal, and Leila Grey, the latter of whom remains sidelined from action due to a torn ACL. Sydal officially came aboard to the stable last month after Daniels extended an invite to him. The 43-year-old had been away from AEW programming for two years beforehand.

"I think there's a lot of really good matches out there for us," Sky added, "It's just about putting in the road work and getting better every week." SkyFlight's latest match pitted Sky, Sydal, and Dante against The Lethal Twist (Blake Christian, Jay Lethal and Lee Johnson) on the July 25 edition of "AEW Collision."