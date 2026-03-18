Injured AEW Star Leila Grey Announces She's Undergone Knee Surgery

Injured AEW star Leila Grey confirmed via her Instagram stories on Wednesday that she has successfully undergone surgery for a torn ACL. Grey penned a note to her fans in her stories after undergoing the operation following the injury she sustained at the beginning of December.

"Hey guys. I finally had my knee surgery yesterday," she wrote. "Everything went well. I'm home recovering and starting therapy tomorrow. Thank you all for the support during this time."

Grey suffered the injury during her match with Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship on the December 6 edition of "AEW Collision." The match ended abruptly with Mone getting the pin after it became apparent Grey had been injured. She revealed the exact point in the match the injury occurred, saying it happened when she took a wrong step while being driven into the corner by Mone. Grey revealed she felt a pop in her knee and minutes later, felt another pop after hitting the champion with a knee.

She revealed in January that she didn't have full range of motion in her knee at the time, which she said delayed surgery for at least another month. Despite the injury, Grey competed in the World Beauty Fitness & Fashion competition the week following her loss to the then-TBS Champion, where she scored first place in the Diva Fitness Model 35+ category. The AEW talent wore a bedazzled knee brace for the competition, which she said people expected her to drop out of following the injury, but she was a "boss a** baddie" who "got the job done."