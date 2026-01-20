AEW's Leila Grey Provides Update On ACL Injury, Reveals Exact Moment It Happened

Just when it looked like she was gaining some momentum on Ring of Honor, Leila Grey saw her 2025 come to an end abruptly, in the biggest match of her career no-less. The Skyflight member was battling Mercedes Mone for the AEW TBS Championship on "AEW Collision" when the match ended abruptly after it became apparent Grey had suffered an injury. Days later, it was revealed Grey had suffered a torn ACL, requiring her to have surgery.

Taking to X on Monday, Grey discussed her injury in depth during a three and a half minute long video.

"Here's a little update for you guys on my recovery and where I'm at currently," Grey said in a preceding statement. Also a look into the exact moment in my match when I tore my ACL. "I didn't get a chance to mention it in my video, but also a huge thank you to AEW. They've been there for me every step of the way throughout this journey. Blessed to be working somewhere that truly cares."

In the video itself, an upbeat Grey revealed the injury occurred when she took the wrong step while being driven into one of the corners by Mone. Grey stated she felt a pop in her knee and informed the referee, though she admitted she also told him she was good to continue. Just minutes later, Grey felt another pop after hitting Mone with a corner knee, and knew at that point she had suffered an injury.

In a bit of unfortunate news, Grey revealed she still didn't have full range of motion in her knee, and thus couldn't get surgery for at least another month. Still, Grey stated she was staying positive and optimistic, and promised that she would continue providing updates to fans throughout her recovery process.