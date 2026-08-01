WWE's AJ Lee Wants Her Fans To Feel Like 'Superheroes'

This past April, AJ Lee had one of the best entrances of WrestleMania 42 weekend when she did her iconic strut to the ring alongside a group of young teenagers who were all dressed in her gear. Lee failed to retain the Women's Intercontinental Title against Becky Lynch at "The Grandest Stage Of Them All," but during the newest season of "WWE Unreal," she explained why it was important to share her entrance with her biggest fans during the first singles match she's had at WrestleMania.

"I have never been more excited for anything than I was the entrance. Being able to have just the AJ Legion of girls skip out there," she said. "From day one, I thought of my fans. I wanted to create an image that they can easily recreate. Because maybe not everyone can get wrestling boots and spandex. But anyone can go to Target and get jean shorts and cut up a t-shirt and I wanted them to feel like superheroes. I really do feel like when you're 12, 13, 14, you know exactly who you're supposed to be. And as you get older, maybe you lose touch with that. Maybe the world tries to convince you of something else, but you find your way back to your true self, to your childhood heart. And that is kind of the magic of wrestling."

Since she lost the Women's Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 42, Lee hasn't been seen on WWE television as she seems to be taking a break from the ring. However, she recently made an appearance at 2026 Comic-Con International in San Diego where she was featured on several panels.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Netflix" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.