WWE Behind-The-Scenes Video Shows Triple H Producing WrestleMania 42 Entrances

In this new era of WWE under the leadership of TKO and Triple H, the promotion has become a lot more open about giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the sausage is made, particularly when it comes to the Netflix series "WWE Unreal." But while fans still have a bit of a wait until "Unreal" returns for another season, WWE is giving fans a sneak peak at how Triple H put together certain aspects of WrestleMania 42.

On YouTube and across social media platforms on Wednesday, WWE released a near seven minute video showing Triple H producing WrestleMania entrances. The video begins with footage from rehearsals of Day One of WrestleMania. Among the footage shown was a rehearsal of the "Star Spangled Banner" by the Las Vegas Mass Choir, Becky Lynch's entrance to a performance by Wonder Years, AJ Lee's entrance with a group of children, Liv Morgan's entrance to her new song "Bite Me," and a brief interaction between Triple H and CM Punk, where Triple H "thanked him for the house."

Meanwhile, footage of Day 2 rehearsals showed Joe Jonas' practicing his version of the "Star Spangled Banner," Triple H giving direction to the mini wrestlers that participated in the Danhausen/John Cena segment, a brief discussion with Michael Cole, and Oba Femi practicing his entrance. Finally, the video ends with Triple H, his work done, being given a ride to the back in a golf cart.

Despite drawing over 70K views on YouTube, the video has been overshadowed by the responses to it on social media offering support for Kairi Sane. This continues the backlash WWE has received for releasing Sane, along with several others, last Friday, with fans even cheering for the former WWE star on "Raw" Monday night.