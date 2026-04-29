WWE Fans Respond To Triple H Social Media Post With Demands To Re-Hire Kairi Sane

This past Friday, WWE executed its annual post-WrestleMania talent cuts, with both main roster and developmental stars being released, including names such as Aleister Black, Zelina Vega and The Wyatt Sicks. While some talent had been cut before returning to the ring, such as Santos Escobar and Zoey Stark, others were let go after struggling to earn TV time, like the Motor City Machine Guns and Apollo Crews. However, neither was the case for Kairi Sane, who was released despite being featured on "WWE Raw" on a weekly basis and being involved in a storyline with Asuka and IYO SKY.

Over the weekend, fans started a movement online in an attempt to get Sane re-hired, leading #WeWantKairi to trend on X for several days. That said, earlier this week it was reported that Sane had informed WWE that she wanted to return to her home country of Japan and that her release was not necessarily a financial decision. Regardless of the reasonning for Sane's departure, it hasn't stopped fans from pushing for her return, as WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque took to X today to share a clip of himself helping CM Punk rehearse his WrestleMania entrance, but the comments were flooded with people asking for him to bring "The Pirate Princess" back.

"It's a team effort. Just a small glimpse into what makes #WrestleMania happen. Watch now on @WWE YouTube."

It's a team effort.

Just a small glimpse into what makes #WrestleMania happen. Watch now on @WWE YouTube.https://t.co/LheNw8oQou pic.twitter.com/h1gdywkVMU — Triple H (@TripleH) April 29, 2026

This past Monday on "Raw," WWE announced that SKY will face Asuka at Backlash next month, which is a one-one-one match that was originally rumored to take place at WrestleMania. Additionally, Sane had played an integral role in the feud, having still been loyal to Asuka as part of the Kabuki Warriors, but didn't agree with how she treated SKY. Many fans expected that Sane's betrayal of Asuka was on the horizon, and despite there still being an outcry of support for her return, it's been reported that she's already moved back to Japan.