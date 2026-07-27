WWE Files To Trademark New Ring Name, Fans Speculate On Target

With so many new faces appearing in WWE as of late, the name "Cruz Montana" has been turning heads recently.

Last Friday, WWE filed the name as a trademark to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This trademark application intends to cover entertainment services related to wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.

While the name has been filed, any takers to that name remain undisclosed. Curious, spectators online are under the impression that "Cruz Montana" may become the name affiliated to the former two-time TNA World Champion Mike Santana, who is the newest addition to "WWE NXT" as of last Tuesday. Though he's appeared in "NXT" several times while under the TNA banner, "The Realest's" debut on Tuesday came soon after the expiration of his TNA contract. He appeared through the crowd after Tony D'Angelo successfully retained his NXT Championship against Naraku in a Street Fight.

As previously stated, Santana is coming into WWE with a remarkable track record as a former two-time world champion. He is also the former and second-longest Impact/TNA World Tag Team Champion in history, with a combined four-time reign of 662 days. His last televised match was at Slammiversary this past June, when he dropped his world championship to Nic Nemeth.