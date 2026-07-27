Tony Khan Comments On Chances Of Another AEW Video Game

It's been a little over three years since AEW released its first-ever video game, "Fight Forever." And after a question from the audience, AEW President Tony Khan would be all in on making another.

"I have to say that I would be interested in taking another run at gaming and trying new things," Khan said during Sunday's AEW Redemption post-media scrum. "We learned a lot from the experience of launching 'Fight Forever.' For a company as young as AEW to have a game on the market, it was a very ambitious project."

Though the idea remains in its blueprint stage, the CEO clarified that he and his company do not want to approach this with a one-track mind by creating just another console wrestling game; rather, they would like to shop around on other platforms, like they've done with its mobile games "AEW Casino: Double or Nothing" and "AEW Elite General Manager."

That said, Khan implied that he wants to take his time on this project; however, its all about the right time and opportunity to do this: "I would never want to rush into it. We worked really hard and also learned a lot from our first foray into gaming, and I do think it'd be something interesting to try again."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "AEW" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.