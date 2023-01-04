AEW Announces Video Game Championship Tournament

All Elite Wrestling continues to grow its video game division. The company has announced (via the AEW Games Twitter account) that a tournament will be held, starting tomorrow, to decide the very first All Elite Arcade Gaming Champion. Taking part in the tournament are AEW stars Ruby Soho, Ethan Page, Orange Cassidy, Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, Kip Sabian, John Silver, and Athena. The tournament will be hosted by Evil Uno, with the winner getting their very own championship belt, as first announced on AEW's Twitch channel last Wednesday.

As of now, it has not been announced what game or games the tournament will consist of. However, following the tournament, Evil Uno has stated that the championship will be defended in a "best-two-out-of-three" format, with the champion choosing one game, the challenger choosing one, and himself picking the third game if necessary.

AEW Games began streaming weekly episodes of "All Elite Arcade" last March, with a wide range of the company's stars appearing on the series since then. The account has been closely associated with the upcoming "AEW: Fight Forever" video game, which is set to release sometime this year. The most recent look at "Fight Forever" showcased the look and move set of current AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman as he faced off against fellow AEW star Adam Cole.

It was first announced that AEW was starting its own video games division back in November of 2020, at the same time the company revealed the development of a console game. Two mobile games have since been developed and released — "AEW Elite General Manager" and "AEW Casino: Double or Nothing," with "Fight Forever" set to be next in line.