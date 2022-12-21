AEW Releases Fight Forever Trailer Featuring MJF

AEW has turned the spotlight to several stars in light of the upcoming release of its video game "AEW Fight Forever," but now they finally did the honors for their current World Heavyweight Champion, MJF. A new trailer was released on the AEW Games YouTube channel that features "The Devil" himself in video game form, complete with his theme music and some of his signature moves.

While "Fight Forever" has no concrete release date set, Dave Meltzer did report the game developers have settled on a rating and Evil Uno revealed to Fightful Select that the game won't follow the convention of an annual release. Instead the game will likely live up to its title in a way that "Fortnite" attracts gamers. "There will be more game modes than originally is at release," Evil Uno stated. 'It's called "AEW Fight Forever" for several reasons. One being that this is likely going to be a forever game that evolves over time."

"Fight Forever" is certainly paying homage to classic wrestling video games of old, specifically "WCW/NWO Revenge" and "WWF No Mercy." Uno also stated in his interview that the game will have over 50 names available to start the game out. Some names like Thunder Rosa, Kenny Omega, and Adam Cole have already been featured, but Omega added in the summer that fans will see former top AEW star and best friend of MJF, Cody Rhodes, still in the game, despite "The American Nightmare's" leap over to WWE during WrestleMania 38.