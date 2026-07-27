AEW Redemption: Biggest Winners & Losers

The inaugural AEW Redemption took place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, last night. With just a month until All In, the show fit a weird slot in the AEW calendar, as it did more to set the table for August's massive show, than it did to stand on its own. We've already gone over what happened on the AEW Redemption – 7/26/2026 Results Page, and the staff made their main opinions known in the AEW Redemption Hated & Loved column. So now, it's time to assign winners and losers for the big show.

You probably know how this goes, but for the newbies, winners can sometimes be losers, losers can sometimes be winners, and sometimes things are exactly the way they look. That's what this column is for: It's a place where we can point out that The Young Bucks looked like geeks in victory, or that Kevin Knight lost like a winner, or that Willow Nightingale really is the winner she appears to be. As always, the comment section will be open to keep the conversation going.

Without further ado, the winners and losers from AEW Redemption in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.