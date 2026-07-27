AEW Redemption 2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I was going to try and do all of this in French because Redemption took place in Montreal, but for one, I don't trust Google Translate, and two, I don't want to insult the good people of Montreal (or France for that matter).

Who doesn't love a good hometown win? That's what the main card of AEW Redemption 2026 kicked off with and the show couldn't have gotten off to a better start if it tried. Many people scoffed at the idea of having a multi-man ladder match to determine a challenger for a secondary title on this card, but what we got was a damn fine opener with a winner everyone could get behind.

It must be said that yes, there are far too many ladder matches in wrestling today and you can only do so much in them before you stop and say "I have seen literally all of these spots before." However, this one had just the right amount of familiarity with a little dash of moments that we hadn't seen either ever or in a long time.

That last point was aided by the fact that a lot of these guys haven't been seen on a regular basis in AEW for some time. Komander, El Clon, and The Beast Mortos have all gotten their work visas back in the last few weeks after spending time in CMLL, and the work they've done in Mexico has made all of them, especially Komander, a lot more precise in their movement which worked very well in this environment. Nick Wayne has been in Japan and only returned recently, and he threw himself around here with enough reckless abandonment to warrant a spot on this card. "Jungle" Jack Perry has only just signed a new deal with AEW and did look like he was just riffing at times, but he had the guts to hit a Canadian Destroyer off the ladder through another ladder in the closing moments, so he's cool, too.

Then there is the true winner of the match, and the whole night in reality, "Speedball" Mike Bailey. AEW don't have the benefit of having huge names from Montreal like a Sami Zayn or a Kevin Owens, so giving Bailey the spotlight was absolutely the right call. Plus, he did some insane things in this match that had what was a tough crowd for most of the night on their feet. Now he gets an AEW International Championship match at AEW Grand Slam Mexico which is one thing, but when your name is being chanted in the main event because your former tag team partner is getting the life kicked out of him, that's a prize no one can take away from Bailey tonight.

Written by Sam Palmer