Bully Ray: CM Punk & Cody Rhodes Segment On WWE SmackDown Was 'Filler, Not Killer'

Bully Ray has analyzed the segment between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes on "WWE SmackDown," and why he wasn't completely impressed by it.

Ray said on "Busted Open" that the verbal battle between Punk and Rhodes didn't get him more excited about the match, and that the controversial line about Rhodes' father, Dusty Rhodes, was just "fine." The Hall of Famer said that the segment was good, but not exciting.

"I like the cutting off of the music, that's cool. But I didn't think that there was anything there that made me go, 'Oh my god, yes, like more, more, more.' I thought it was good. Don't get me wrong, it was good," he said. "[It was] Wishy-washy. It was filler, not killer.

The WWE legend also touched on Rhodes and Punk teaming on house shows, with Danhausen acting as a mediator between them as they argued. He believes that the banter between the two on house shows is something that wouldn't have gone over well in his day.

"I know it's a house show. But now it's out there. You use the word wishy-washy to describe what they did on TV. I felt it was goofy. I don't want to see that between Punk and Cody. I want to see, you know, [them say to each other] 'I don't like you.' Okay, well if you don't like each other, you know, just stay away from this goofiness. It's just, man, back in the day — and I know it's not back in the day anymore — this kind of stuff really, it wouldn't have went on," added Ray.

Punk and Rhodes have come face-to-face in recent weeks, including at the SummerSlam kickoff show, where Punk dismissed Rhodes' previous accusation that the Undisputed WWE Champion had hit him after their match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Punk then shoved Rhodes at the kickoff show, telling his SummerSlam opponent that this time it was intentional.