WWE NXT To Begin Streaming On ESPN Unlimited In August

On Tuesday, ESPN announced that CW Sports will launch live streaming on the ESPN app beginning Tuesday, August 4 as part of the ESPN Unlimited plan. In April, it was reported that The CW Network, home of "NXT", and ESPN would start a partnership that put CW Sports events on ESPN Unlimited. At the time, a launch date was not announced.

"NXT" will air its first episode live on August 4 and all future episodes will air live on the app for ESPN Unlimited subscribers. NXT PLEs will also air on the app beginning with "NXT Heatwave" on August 30. ESPN began airing WWE PLE's last September with Wrestlepalooza. The two-night SummerSlam event will air on ESPN on August 1 and 2.

In a press release when the original partnership was announced, CW President Brad Schwartz said, "Joining forces with ESPN is a monumental next step in the evolution of CW Sports. The CW now offers more than 800 hours of premium live sports per year. This agreement extends the reach of CW Sports and enables us to capture audiences across the best of broadcast and the best of streaming, ensuring fans can access live CW Sports wherever they are and on whatever device they prefer."

More than 800 hours of live CW sports content will broadcast and stream on the ESPN app, including NASCAR, bull riding, college football, and college basketball. Fans can activate their ESPN Unlimited subscription through their TV or mobile providers. A standalone subscription is also available. "NXT" will still air live on The CW.