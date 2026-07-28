WWE's Royce Keys On Free Agency Stint: 'I Felt Like LeBron James'

Just before Royce Keys left AEW, where was known as Powerhouse Hobbs, he was a Trios Champion alongside Katsuyori Shibata and Samoa Joe. The Opps abruptly lost their titles and fans learned it was because Keys decided not to renew his contract. Just a few weeks later, Keys would make his WWE debut during the Royal Rumble. While it took some time for Keys to be involved in the mix with WWE, he will have his first SummerSlam match this weekend when he teams up with Solo Sikoa and LA Knight against The Usos and Jacob Fatu.

During an interview with 107.7 The Bone, Keys says there were a lot of personal reasons that he decided not to stay with AEW. Keys also stated "that the dream has always been to be a WWE Superstar. It's all I dreamt about as a kid." He didn't want to live with the "what ifs" if he didn't sign with WWE and there was no second thought when signing his contract. He compared it to "feeling like LeBron James in free agency". Leaving AEW was business and he had to do what was right for him.

When he first arrived in WWE, Keys was greeted by people he knew and some he didn't. "It was all love and it still is all love for the last seven months." He compared it to walking into a party and seeing all your friends.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit 107.7 The Bone and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.